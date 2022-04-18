Missing Woman’s Body Found

SANTEE, Neb. — Three weeks after she was reported missing, authorities have located the body of a missing Santee, Nebraska, woman.
Ashleigh Wabasha, 19, had not been seen since March 27 and was the subject of a search covering multiple states. Media in a tri-state area publicized the woman’s disappearance and a description of her physical characteristics, along with contact information.
Santee Sioux Tribal Vice Chairman Kameron Runnels told the Press & Dakotan that tribal police confirmed Monday (April 18) the body was found. He could not provide any additional details.
As of 9 p.m. Monday night, the Santee Sioux police department had not responded to Press & Dakotan requests for further information or comment.
No further details, including where the body was located or how it was found, was available Monday night.
The Santee Sioux Nation Tribal Council had placed a poster with Wabasha’s photo and her description on the tribe’s Facebook page. Tribal officials asked for the public’s help in locating the missing woman, later offering a $1,000 reward for credible evidence that would lead to finding or contacting Wabasha.
Tribal officials said they remained in touch with family members for updates and to provide support. Family members had neither heard from Wabasha nor learned more about her whereabouts.
Wabasha has never been gone so long without contacting anyone, a family member told News Channel Nebraska. After Wabasha’s family reported her missing, authorities received a number of leads from an extended area, including Kansas.
Tribal leaders said they didn’t know if Wabasha was in danger, only that she had been missing for an extended period of time.
In addition, tribal officials reached out to Wabasha, asking her to contact family, friends, law enforcement or the tribe to reassure them of her safety.
Social media contained reports Monday that Wabasha’s body had been found.
In response to those reports, the Press & Dakotan reached out to the Santee Sioux Nation Police Department and other law enforcement.
The Knox County, Nebraska, sheriff’s office referred Press & Dakotan questions to the Santee Sioux police department.
Knox County Attorney John Thomas could not be reached for comment.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) office in Omaha, which works with Nebraska cases, declined comment for the Press & Dakotan.
The Nebraska State Patrol database had listed Wabasha as a missing person but not as an endangered missing person. She was listed at 5-foot-4, weighting 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
