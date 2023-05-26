Parents, would you like your children to get a balanced lunch during the summer? Check out the Yankton School District Summer Food Service Program.
Parents, would you like your children to get a balanced lunch during the summer? Check out the Yankton School District Summer Food Service Program.
Lunch will be served at the following locations and times:
• Yankton Middle School — 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 2-July 28
• Stewart Elementary School — 11 a.m-12:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 2- July 28
• Webster Elementary School — 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m., Monday-Friday, June 2-July 28.
The program is available to all children 18 years old and younger at no cost. Children do not have to enroll, register or qualify for free or reduced meal benefits to participate. All students are eligible to receive the meals free regardless of race, color, national origin, age, gender, religion or disability. Any child that wants to participate can simply come to the Stewart School Cafeteria located at 208 West 21st Street, Webster School Gym located at 317 East 7th Street, or the Middle School Cafeteria at 2000 Mulberry.
A lunch will consist of a different entrée choice each day; a choice of a variety of fruits and vegetables, a bread item and a milk. Optional entrée choices may also be offered. Children do not need an adult to accompany them. If an adult wishes to participate, the cost of the meal for an adult is $4.90.
For menus and information regarding the Summer Food Service Program, visit the Yankton School District website. If you have any questions, please call the Child Nutrition office at 605-665-8379.
