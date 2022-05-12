MMU Closing Out Big Year, Sees Bright Future

The end of the school year finds Mount Marty University (MMU) potentially poised for brighter things to come.
Saturday, MMU is set to graduate 108 undergraduate and 62 graduate students. Two ceremonies are planned Saturday, May 14, at Cimpl Arena on Mount Marty’s Yankton campus. Undergraduate commencement is slated for 10 a.m. and graduate commencement for 1 p.m.
Jill Orton, a ’92 MMU graduate and the regional CEO of the American Red Cross, will speak at Saturday’s undergraduate ceremony at 10 a.m. Orton had a leadership role in multiple Rec Cross disaster responses, including tornado and flood relief operations in which the Red Cross delivered food, shelter, comfort and care to those affected.
Last term, the Benedictine university announced its highest overall enrollment since 2012 and welcomed the largest class of incoming freshmen in its history.
This academic year, with 853 students enrolled, MMU has rebounded nicely from its lowest enrollment of 750 recorded in 2016.
“To see that prospective students and families are still excited about what we’re doing and where we’re growing is humbling,” MMU President Dr. Marcus Long said in a press announcement Thursday, adding that it is, for him, one of the most exciting things about the current year.
He credited much of what the university has accomplished to its Benedictine core values of awareness of God, community, hospitality and lifelong learning.
“Our students adopting Benedictine values as their own and sharing them with the rest of the world is a rewarding and enriching experience,” Greg Franz, MMU associate vice president for Enrollment and director of Admissions, told the Press & Dakotan in an email Thursday. “We are thrilled to have a diverse student body from 32 states and 24 countries.”
Over the past several years, Mount Marty’s growth in enrollment has meant a vigorous cultural exchange on campus, he said.
“The backbone of our growth is overwhelmingly students from South Dakota and Nebraska who see Mount Marty and the Yankton community as a thriving and exciting place to gain an education and live,” Franz said. “Our recent graduates benefit from Yankton’s booming workforce and growing wages.”
The future, for MMU graduates, looks bright, a survey included in Thursday’s press release showed.
All 2021 MMU graduates surveyed were either employed, in graduate school or in a post-baccalaureate internship six months after graduation, according to the MMU Career Services. Of those, 72% remained in South Dakota and 84% received employment in a field closely related to their major.
“We are focused on a future enrollment of 1,000 students who want to earn a Catholic, Benedictine education on a nurturing campus environment in a thriving community,” Franz said. “We love that Yankton has been integral to our growth and that our students in turn contribute to the local economy.”
———
For a livestream of MMU’s commencements, visit www.mountmarty.edu/academics/commencement/.
