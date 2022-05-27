100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 28, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 28, 1947
• Miss Mary Trierweiler, leader of Girl Scout Troop #4 was complemented by the girls yesterday in view of her approaching marriage. The scouts planned and arranged a surprise party which was held in Pilgrim Hall of the Congregational church. As the girls entered, they formed a mock wedding march to music played by Patty Allen. Party arrangements included pretty pink and white streamers and table appointments. While ice cream and cake was served, Miss Trierweiler was presented with a gift from the troop.
• Theme of today’s poignant drama: “I’m Dreaming of a White Memorial Day”, or “It Never Rains, But It Snows.” With the first of June only four days away, snow began covering the Yankton area and much of southeastern South Dakota today with a fall that started around 8 a.m. and within a half-hour increased in intensity to blanket the city with an unseasonal white covering.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 28, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 28, 1997
• One in seven Americans can’t find the U.S. on a map of the world. Yankton’s Megan Storm can find Khartoum. It’s the capital of Sudan. That’s in East Africa. A seventh grader at Yankton Middle School, Megan competed Tuesday in the preliminary round of the National Geography Bee in Washington.
• Crowds, at times overfilling the small commission chambers, attended Tuesday’s first in a series of pilot evening meetings for the Yankton County Commission. Last month the commission approved evening sessions on the fourth week of the month through December.
