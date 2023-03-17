The Yankton Head Start program is once again taking applications for its early-education offerings.
The Head Start program (for preschoolers) is comprehensive and focuses on the whole family. Education is provided to the child, giving them a foundation for learning.
At the Yankton Head Start Center, 500 East Second St., Monday through Thursday, Head Start offers free daily snacks, lunch and bus transportation for those that qualify. The program provides two morning and two afternoon sessions, 3½ hours Monday through Thursday.
“The goal of Head Start is to prepare both the child and the family for the transition to kindergarten,” said Julie Nohr, area manager.
“I love seeing the growth that happens throughout the year and all the hugs,” said teacher Denise Olsen.
“Love teaching my students … leaders of tomorrow,” added teacher Nadine Ernesti.
Ninety percent of the children enrolled in Head Start must meet federal poverty guidelines, while 10% of enrollment must be available to children with disabilities.
South Central Child Development/Head Start (SCCD) serves 16 southeastern South Dakota counties. The Yankton Head Start program provides center and home-based program options, serving children ages 3-5. Head Start promotes school readiness by enhancing social and cognitive development. Children and families receive education, health, mental health, nutrition, social and family support. Parents are respected as their children’s primary nurturers and educators and are encouraged to be actively involved in their child’s education and growth.
In 1964, Sargent Shriver assembled a panel of experts to develop a comprehensive child development program that would help communities meet the needs of disadvantaged preschool children. Launched in 1965 and expanded in 1981, Head Start is one of the longest-running programs attempting to address the effects of systemic poverty in the United States. Since then, Head Start has served over 30 million children and their families each year in urban and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. territories, including American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Migrant/Seasonal communities.
The dollar investment in Head Start programs has a high rate of return. For each dollar invested, there is an economic gain of $7-$10, with some research suggesting it could be as high as $17. This is realized in reduced expenses of grade retention, special education services and a higher earning potential and economic success in adulthood, thus reducing dollars needed for welfare and the criminal justice system.
Head Start has served over 32 million children since 1965, growing from an eight-week demonstration project to full-day/year services and many program options. Currently, Head Start is administered by the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) in the Department of Health and Human Services. Head Start serves over a million children and their families annually in urban and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. territories, including American Indian, Alaskan Native, and Migrant/Seasonal communities.
Yankton Head Start has served hundreds of children over many years and is taking applications. To see if your child qualifies for the program, contact Head Start Center at 605-665-8254 or call Rebecca directly at 605-857-5009.
