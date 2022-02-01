Commissioners Discuss Zoning Priorities To Tackle Next

A relatively light agenda gave Yankton County commissioners a chance to start thinking about what they may want to tackle on the horizon.
During the County Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Chairman Joseph Healy led a discussion on zoning priorities.
“There’s a few items that we’ve discussed in the past as kind of open items that it’d be nice to wrap up,” he said. “I don’t think we really see them as major changes to the ordinance. They’re just kind of clerical things.”
He said a number of areas will need review eventually.
“At some point, wind should be reviewed,” he said. “Cell towers should have some review. One thing that I would like to see done with the clerical stuff is a review of all of our setbacks and then have a way to handle properties that existed prior to zoning. We have a lot of lots out there in commercial and ag, especially, that were created prior to zoning and they’re essentially rendered useless because they won’t meet any of the setbacks. I think if we look at all of our setbacks together, and maybe also add a provision for lots that existed prior to, it would eliminate a lot of our issues in the county.”
Commissioner Cheri Loest said she wants to take a look at the variance process.
“Those variances that come in for lot lines, I’ve been scolded over and over for not approving those because I feel the approach is to revisit how to handle smaller lots that are unique in the ag zone,” she said.
Commissioner Don Kettering proposed that commissioners compile their zoning priorities.
“I would suggest that everybody get their respective changes to Gary (Vetter, Development Services Director) so we have a list we can present at our next meeting,” he said.
Healy agreed with the approach.
“Maybe prioritize what we’d like to see done,” he said. “Priorities, in my opinion, are ranked between two things — importance and overall structure of our ordinance and its impact.”
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said he’s for finding ways to making building up a new business or home easier in the county.
“I’d like to see an emphasis on deregulation for certain lots and an emphasis on making it easier to build a home or start a business,” he said. “I’d also like to look at commercial properties. Currently, we’re at two acres (minimum). We’re seeing a lot of smaller operations — fireworks stands, a lot of medical marijuana shops, gas stations. Especially with skyrocketing property values in the lake area and those places, I think two acres is maybe too big for some of those.”
Kettering amended his suggestion of coming up with a list by next meeting to compiling a list from commissioners, and prioritizing some and bringing the issues to discussion a few at a time.
Being a discussion item, no formal action was taken Tuesday.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved two conditional use-permits;
• Held a first reading on a rezoning request;
• Discussed Veteran’s Service Officer Cody Mangold’s appointment as the VFW’s state service officer;
• Opted to continue a discussion on a Juneteenth holiday for county employees to the next meeting.
