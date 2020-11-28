Three minimum-security state prison inmates at the Yankton Community Work Center have been placed on escape status.
According to the South Dakota Department of Corrections, inmates Seth Boocock, Corey Bales and Matthew Fritz-Chappell all left the Yankton Community Work Center without authorization shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.
Boocock is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Boocock is serving a 10-year, 9 month sentence for aggravated assault from Minnehaha County.
Bales is a white male, age 30. He is 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Bales is serving a 5-year sentence with 2-years suspended for identity theft and a 7-year sentence with 4-years suspended for forgery from Lincoln County. He also is serving a 3-year sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Beadle County.
Fritz-Chappell is a white male, age 25. He is 6-feet tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. Fritz-Chappell is serving a 3-year, 9-month sentence for possession of a controlled substance from Yankton County and a 3-year, 3-month sentence with 1-year and 6-months suspended for possession of alcohol or marijuana by an inmate from Bon Homme County.
Leaving a non-secure correctional facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
If you see the inmates or know of their whereabouts, contact law enforcement immediately.
