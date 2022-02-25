CASES DISPOSED: FEB. 5-11, 2022
Alice Lynn Hight, Viborg; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Hunter Techemang, 500 Park Street, Yankton; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Entering or refusing to leave property after notice; Recharged by information.
Darren Lee Joseph, Springfield; Escape by prisoner-second degree; $699; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 52 days credit.
Joshua Robert Srstka, Armour; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Kyle Philip Stowater, Cherokee, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $248.50.
Lucas Michael Brinkerhoff, 501 Sawgrass St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $157.50.
Dennis Trkeno Welch, 312 E. 7th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sai Hemantha Kumar Polakampally, Plano, Texas; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Shawn Matthew Marshall, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Waunita L. Denney, 801 Mulberry St., Yankton; Driving on wrong side of road; $132.50.
Sara Sievers, Jordan, Minn.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Rachel Renea Buchman, 100 Rainbow St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tiffany Kyte, 3203 Aurora St., Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $966.90; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Charles Alderson III, 101 Sunset Street, Yankton; Eluding; Dismissed by prosecutor; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Jeffery Whitaker, 512 Douglas Ave., Yankton; Pet violations-animal at large dog/cat; $116.50.
Daniel Paul Leber, Irene; Seat belt violation; $25.
Kyle J. Davis, Rapid City; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Jason Paul Erickson, 702 W. 9th St., Yankton; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Donald P. Muegge, Plainview, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Nathan Allen Murphree, 904 Pearl #3, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $193.50; Penitentiary sentence of 4 years with 2 years suspended and 168 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Jeremy Ray Bickett, 500 Douglas Ave., Apt. 7, Yankton; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; $922.53; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended and 3 days credit; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by information.
Charles Francis Clapper, Freeman; Seat belt violation; $25.
Chad Michael Eilers, Utica; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
Kenneth Leroy Henery, Springfield; Seat belt violation; $25.
Stephanie Schurman, 804 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $204 fine; $204 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,434.50; Penitentiary sentence of 3 years with 2 years suspended and 162 days credit; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Timothy Reck, Gayville; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Gerald Ishmael, Vermillion; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 27 days suspended; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license.
Tammy Irene Hardman, PO Box 703, Yankton; Operator assure passengers 5-18 wear seat belts; $25.
Travis Glenn Magoon, Litchfield, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $201.50.
Jeremy Olson, 2500 Douglas #2, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jatell Leann Lambert, 100 Robin St., Apt. 6, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $78.50; License suspended for 30 days; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50.
Devonna Picotte, 301 W. 31st St., Apt. 102, Yankton; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $132.50.
Thomas Dean Huether, Gayville; Seat belt violation; $25.
Michael Quinn Dooley, 302 Bunker Ln., Apt. 1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Dale Eugene Wilson, Bemidji, Minn.; Operate oversize/overweight vehicle; $182.50.
David Alan Walk, Canon City, Colo.; Overweight on axle; $210.50.
Peter Allen Walker, Mission Hill; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Yaniel Dominguez, 501 Picotte, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kohl M. Kubal, Lesterville; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including For No Probable Cause).
Michael A. English, 1006 Whiting Drive, Apt. 100, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $231.69; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Desirae Kay Scott, 301 Bunker Lane #11, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $278.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Recharged by complaint; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400.
Amber Marie Spence, Vermillion; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; $137.50.
Samuel David Kime, Finda, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $231.70.
Tyler James Klein, Hartford; Overweight on axle; $2,980.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.