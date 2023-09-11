Buttigieg

Chamberlain City Administrator Clint Soulek, left, shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Monday at the Chamberlain Municipal Airport. 

 Joshua Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight

CHAMBERLAIN — After the previous presidential administration talked about addressing the country’s infrastructure, “We’re actually making it happen,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on Monday in South Dakota.

Buttigieg is on a two-day tour of the state to spotlight federal investments in infrastructure. His first stop was the Chamberlain Municipal Airport, which recently received $855,000 from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, leading to plans for a new terminal. The airport is also receiving about $700,000 from the bill to repave and extend the runway.

