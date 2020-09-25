South Dakota reported six new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Douglas County, in Friday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health.
The new deaths raise the state’s toll to 216, including 14 in the last two days. The state has also recorded 49 deaths so far in September, making it the deadliest month to date in the COVID pandemic.
Douglas County’s death was its first. Friday’s other reported deaths were in Gregory (2), Butte, Meade and Minnehaha counties.
Meanwhile, South Dakota saw 457 new infections Friday, the third straight day the count has climbed above 400. The number of active cases topped the 3,500 mark, reaching 3,507, an all-time high.
Locally, Yankton County saw its third straight day of double-digit increases in infections, adding 11 more Friday. The county has added 153 new cases this month. There are 88 active cases, which is the county’s highest to date.
Here is the roundup of area South Dakota counties for Friday.
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (91 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (9), 3 new recoveries (65), 0 new deaths (1), 15 active cases (-2 from Thursday);
• Charles Mix County — 1 new case (160), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 1 new recovery (127), 0 new deaths (0), 33 active cases (no change);
• Clay County — 6 new cases (554), 0 new hospitalizations (16), 3 new recoveries (502), 0 new deaths (5), 47 active cases (+3);
• Douglas County — 3 new cases (79), 0 new hospitalizations (13), 3 new recoveries (46), 1 new death (1), 32 active cases (-1);
• Hutchinson County — 6 new cases (88), 1 new hospitalization (10), 1 new recovery (59), 0 new deaths (2), 27 active cases (+5);
• Turner County — 4 new cases (153), 0 new hospitalizations (7), 5 new recoveries (116), 0 new deaths (2), 35 active cases (-1);
• Union County — 9 new cases (384), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 1 new recovery (318), 0 new deaths (7), 59 active cases (+8);
• Yankton County — 11 new cases (393), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 8 new recoveries (301), 0 new deaths (4), 88 active cases (+3).
In Nebraska, Knox County reported five new infections as of late Thursday, raising its total to 157, while Dixon County added one new case, its 86th. Cedar County saw no new positive tests and remained at 80 known cases to date.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Friday reported 24 active cases (all students), down two from Thursday. There were a total of 120 people in quarantine (-3), including 15 on campus (no change).
Late Thursday, Mount Marty University reported 17 active cases (12 students, 5 staff), an increase of one from Wednesday.
Also Friday, the South Dakota Department of Corrections reported a total of 172 positive tests recorded among inmates at the state women’s prison in Pierre. Of those testing positive, 153 were asymptomatic. There were also 178 negative tests. There are 93 recoveries.
“The health and safety of our staff and inmates is our number-one priority,” said Secretary of Corrections Mike Leidholt in a press release. “We will continue to work closely with DOH and follow the Centers for Disease Control guidelines.”
South Dakota statistics on Friday included:
• Total Cases — 20,554 (+457);
• Active Cases — 3,507 (+216);
• Recoveries — 16,831 (+235);
• Hospitalizations — 1,400 ever hospitalized (+25); 194 currently hospitalized (no change);
• Testing — 256,264 total tests (+3,705); 183,947 individuals tested (+2,286).
In Nebraska, 453 new infections were reported late Thursday by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were posted, keeping the state toll at 462.
Other state statistics posted on the DHHS website Thursday included:
• Total Cases — 42,731 (+453);
• Active Cases — 10,495 (+93);
• Recoveries — 31,774 (+391);
• Hospitalizations — 2,259 ever hospitalized (+45); 231 currently hospitalized (+34);
• Testing — 590,209 total tests (+5,113); 437,603 individuals tested (+2,943).
