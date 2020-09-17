• Don Pearman, 53, Volin, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Kristin Martin, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
• Lindsey Marshall Parrish, 32, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold and a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Patricia Darcy, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for theft by deception.
