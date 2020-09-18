RAPID CITY — Research compiled by Early Learner South Dakota (ELSD) finds that childcare access has sharply decreased in South Dakota because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is reaching out to find solutions to strengthen this essential service.
With 18.3% of children in South Dakota (or 10,766 children) under the age of 5 living in poverty, access to childcare is essential for families to thrive and become independent. Through our work with the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) and state advocates, we’ve learned that more than 1,800 child care slots were lost at the start of the pandemic and are at risk of not coming back. The effect this will have on the state’s economy will be devastating if no solution is found.
Even before the state lost thousands of childcare slots to the pandemic, South Dakota families had very limited access to childcare. Parents are now faced with new challenges: limitations to children in formal care and school districts having varying in person instruction. Children with disabilities in our state are also disproportionately affected when access to daycare and other services are limited or shut down.
Childcare in this nation is much more than simple babysitting and is particularly important in South Dakota. South Dakota has one of the highest rates of employed parents in the nation, with 75% of children having all available parents, in the household, in the workforce. When a family is unable to find reliable childcare, there is only one option — limit or completely cut one of the parent’s jobs.
“Our economy would be severely impacted if we lost half of our childcare providers,” says Lorie Vega, President of United Way of the Black Hills board of directors. “Families would not be able to go to work, and being able to work and have financial stability is the foundation of a quality of life for any family, it impacts not only the economy but the quality of life for all of our families.”
ELSD is committed to educating the public on the importance of childcare and early learning. South Dakotans, whether they have children or not, benefit from safe, quality childcare settings in all communities. By uniting parents, community leaders, and childcare providers together, ELSD knows that the people of South Dakota will be able to find long-lasting solutions that will provide quality, affordable and available care and experiences for South Dakota early learners.
“There are two values in quality early learning,” Vega says “One is that children who experience quality childcare are shown in studies to better transition to school and do better academically, so we’re building the future leaders of tomorrow who will benefit from that experience. The other part is that stability in families and their ability to provide for their children, to pursue education if they decide to, or advance their career. The value of early childcare is immeasurable.”
