• A report was received at 4:07 p.m. Friday of an assault on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 9:23 p.m. Friday of a fight on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 11:18 a.m. Saturday of the theft of a vehicle on W. 4th St.
• A report was received at 2:13 p.m. Saturday of the forgery of a money order on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 5:39 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a wallet from a business on W. 8th St.
• A report was received at 12:33 a.m. Sunday of vandalism at a business on E. 3rd St. A customer reportedly broke a door while being removed from the business.
• A report was received at 1:37 a.m. Monday of a domestic incident on E. 6th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.