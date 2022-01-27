Clay County OKs Jail Recommendation

VERMILLION — The Clay County Jail/Law Enforcement Center Facility Committee shared the results of months of study to the County Commission Tuesday and recommended that the county pursue the purchase of 7.4 acres of land bordering W. Cherry Street and Stanford Street as the site of a new county jail and law enforcement center.
The commission likely will act on the purchase of the land at its next meeting, Feb. 1.
The land purchase along with the cost of the new county buildings — a total which is yet undetermined — will likely require the issuance of bonds which county voters would have to approve at a special election.
Leading up to next Tuesday’s meeting, commission members will have plenty to think about. The 7.4 acres makes up approximately half of a 14-acre parcel of land located along Cherry Street. At least one member of the facility committee and Clay County Commission Chairman Travis Mockler believe the commission should consider purchasing the entire 14 acres. The owner of the property has offered to sell the 14 acres for $1.86 million.
Several people who took part in Tuesday’s discussion, including Steven Waller, the facility committee’s chairman, believe the county should focus on the 7.4 acres.
“On Jan. 11, we made the recommendation, it was a unanimous recommendation, that the option we recommended to be considered is the west half of the lot located at the corner of Cherry and Stanford,” he said. “It is approximately 7.4 acres; it has a cost of approximately $1.3 million.
“Its position is key. It will allow quick access to Cherry Street through the access road and will allow a side entrance to occur to allow (access to) Stanford so the sheriff’s department and the police department both have quick access to the location,” he said.
Waller said that Sheriff Andy Howe reached out to the county’s design team and asked if 7.4 acres would be adequate for a new jail and law enforcement center. Waller said the design team stated that the land would be more than adequate to build the facility the county is hoping to construct, plus future expansions.
He noted that the building project proposed last year that voters rejected would have needed about eight acres.
“Our recommendation is that you consider the west option of the land that we recommended,” Waller said.
County commissioners heard an opposing view from John Walker, a member of the facility committee.
“I think when you go to negotiate the land (purchase) with the property owner, we should look at buying the whole thing,” he said, referring to the 14 acres. “I know that there are people out there who think that’s a deal breaker.”
Waller said he believes the $560,000 to purchase the entire 14 acres could be better spent on the present jail and law enforcement center. He noted that the sheriff and police chief “have been cutting as much as they can trying to keep the numbers down as much as possible.”
Vermillion Alderman Rich Holland, who is a city representative on the facility committee, told commissioners he agrees with Waller.
“We don’t need the extra land. If we want to spend the extra money, we could certainly put it into the existing building to great benefit, but there is no need to take land that could be used for other businesses because it’s an ideal business location on Cherry,” he said. “I do not see a need to purchase the extra land at all.”
Howe said he has no personal objection to the county considering the extra land, but noted that the committee’s recommendation was made with an effort toward success, especially with the public who likely will decide the funding for the project with a bond issue vote.
Commissioner Phyllis Packard noted that one reason that the Vermillion School District received strong support last fall in its bond election to construct a new elementary school is it already owned the land on which the school will be built. A facility that could serve the public sometime in the future could more easily become a reality if the property was already available, she said.
“But, I think at this point, the public is just not there,” Packard said.
Purchasing the extra land would also allow the county to control who the future neighbors of the new jail and law enforcement center would be, should future commissioners decide one day to sell the property.
“We’re never going to have the opportunity to buy the land again,” Mockler said. “I respect the opinion and the recommendation of the committee, but I truly believe we need to have that whole property. Even if we sold it as an investment, we’d make money.”
Following lengthy discussion, there were signs of support of further negotiating to see if a better purchase price could be obtained for the extra 6.6 acres.
Commissioners approved a motion to have the county’s architect begin to work on calculating price estimates for the proposed new building on the 7.4 acres of property.
