Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Ross Wiebelhaus, 24, Tyndall, was arrested Tuesday on a parole hold and on an unspecified warrant.
• Dustin Redowl, 28, Niobrara, Neb., was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for interstate compact case failure to comply.
• Troy Glaze, 35, Pierre, was arrested Tuesday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Sydney Nichols, 27, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Brandon Doye, 23, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft and forgery (two counts).
• Gail Gubbels, 62, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday for driving under the influence and contempt.
• Jacob Wubben, 27, Tabor, was arrested Wednesday for receiving stolen property and grand theft (all others over $1,000).
