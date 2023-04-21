The Yankton City Commission has been invited to be in attendance at the Yankton County Drug and DUI Court commencement ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Yankton County Safety Center, Courtroom A.
A quorum of commissioners may be at this event, but no action will be taken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.