In Friday’s daily COVID-19 update, South Dakota reported one new death, bringing the state total to 65.
The death occurred in Mead County, according to state epidemiologist Josh Clayton.
Meanwhile, Yankton County reported its first new positive test since May 24. The county now has 52 cases overall.
Also locally, Clay County saw another new positive test, its fourth in two days. The county now has 19 known cases to date.
Overall, South Dakota reported 30 new positive tests Friday, giving it 5,277 known cases overall. There were 740 processed tests reported. To date, the state has processed 53,363 with a test infection rate of 9.8%.
Thirty new hospitalizations were reported, giving the state 467 total hospitalizations during the pandemic. There are 83 people currently hospitalized.
Sixteen new recoveries were reported Friday, bringing the state total to 4,179. The recovery rate is now 79.1%.
There are currently 1,033 active cases in the state.
Also Friday, it was announced that the statewide hydroxychloroquine trial conducted by Sanford Health, Avera Health and Monument Health was being discontinued. The reason cited was the publication of results done by the University of Minnesota showing that hydroxychloroquine offered “no efficacy in preventing COVID-19 for people exposed to the virus,” according to a Sanford Health press release.
“The University of Minnesota this week published the results of its study in the New England Journal of Medicine. It is one of the nation’s first randomized trials with the drug,” the press release said. “The study, which had a similar design to the planned South Dakota trial, found no benefit of hydroxychloroquine over a placebo as a post-exposure preventive therapy.”
South Dakota’s trial was in the early stages and had just recently opened for enrollment, the press release noted.
“I think all this tells us is that the (research) around COVID-19, including hydroxychloroquine, is rapidly evolving, and we will continue to use the science and the facts as we have up to this point,” Secretary of State Kim Malsam-Rysdon said during a media briefing.
Also Friday, she reported that the state’s mass testing in long-term care facilities had thus far tested 6,007 residents and 8,426 staff members, and that the infection rate remained “less than one-half of 1%.”
In Nebraska, the state’s death toll was amended downward by one to 186, as a case that was originally listed as related to COVID-19 has been determined to have been due to other issues.
The state reported 251 new positive cases as of late Thursday for a total of 15,117 known cases.
Approximately 2,600 tests were processed Thursday. The state has processed 114,974 tests overall for a test infection rate of 13.1%
Knox County has had 10 known cases on 156 total tests, while Cedar County has had eight known cases on 125 tests.
For area South Dakota counties, listed below are the number of positive tests, recovered cases and negative tests, with total hospitalizations in parentheses.
• Bon Homme County — 8 positive tests / 6 recoveries / 165 negative tests (1 hospitalized)
• Charles Mix — 18 / 11 / 322 (7)
• Clay — 19 / 13 / 612 (2)
• Douglas — 3 / 3 / 166 (0)
• Hutchinson — 6 / 3 / 426 (0)
• Turner — 25 / 22 / 405 (3)
• Union — 93 / 73 / 666 (6)
• Yankton — 52 / 44 / 1506 (3)
