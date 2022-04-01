The Yankton Democratic Party will be holding a meeting at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 4, at the public meeting room of the Yankton County Library located at 515 Walnut St. in Yankton.
Now that a full slate of legislative candidates is on the ballot for Yankton County, it’s time to start planning for the upcoming election. Of course, the local, nonpartisan election for school board and city commission is fast approaching, so those races will be discussed, as well.
The meeting is open to everyone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.