100 Years Ago
Friday, April 27, 1923
• Two tax receipts totaling nearly $20,500 went out from the office of Mrs. Gertrude Tripp, county treasurer, today. They were payments of the first installment of the taxes of the Milwaukee and Great Northern railroads in Yankton County.
• A car bearing a Texas license number pulled through Yankton this morning, among the first of the long distance motor visitors of the season.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, April 27, 1948
• Coach Carl Youngworth of Yankton College today announced that Jack Donohue’s 11 feet, 11-inch vault at the Aberdeen Relays, which gained a tie for first place in the meet, set a new Yankton Greyhound record. Donahue, former Yankton high school pole vault ace, broke the 11 foot, 6 3-8 inch mark set by Alvin Rikansrud of Canton in 1935.
• Building plans for Trinity Lutheran church here were reactivated Sunday when the Rev. T. G. Wicks, pastor, announced to the congregation during the morning worship hour that negotiations have been completed for the purchase of the new church site at the corner of Broadway and Fifth Street, and that the transfer of property will be made in the very near future.
50 Years Ago
Friday, April 27, 1973
• A Tree Planting Bee was held April 17 at the Volin Cemetery. Ponderosa pine and spruce obtained from the Soil Conservation Service by C.B. Gunderson were put out along the driveway and fences.
• Atty. Gen. Kermit Sande says state law clearly prevents issuance of a low-point beer license within 200 yards of the University of South Dakota at Vermillion. Sande said today no on-sale or off-sale liquor license may be granted on the campus of any state educational institution or within 200 yards of the outside boundary of the school.
25 Years Ago
Monday, April 27, 1998
• In honor of Arbor Day a host of volunteers, including elected city officials and school board members, helped plant the first 180 trees and shrubs at the Yankton High School/Summit Activities Center.
• Dave Dannenbring added a local presence to the famous Boston Marathon on Monday. Dannenbring, a Yankton resident, ran 3:26:55 in his sixth marathon.
