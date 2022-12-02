100 Years Ago
Sunday, December 3, 1922
Updated: December 2, 2022 @ 9:56 pm
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 3, 1947
• Hannah Morten McLeod, one of the few remaining survivors of the flood of ’81, which swept away the little village of Green Island and took the Morten home with its occupants many miles downstream, died Nov. 25 at the age of 90 years, 6 months and 8 days at Vermillion.
• Do you have any use for an outmoded fire truck with only a little more than 2,000 miles on its speedometer? It’s a chain drive type with hard rubber tires, but has a good engine and can carry heavy loads. The city commissioners decided to dispose of the old Indiana fire truck which was first purchased for the department in 1914 and was in steady use until 1928. So if you think you can use a 1914 model fire truck, stop in at the fire station and talk it over with Chief Bauer.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, December 3, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, December 3, 1997
• Whether it’s because of the increased oil production in the Middle East or just strong local competition, Yankton drivers are paying a lot less for gasoline these days. During the past several weeks, Yankton gas station owners have been steadily dropping their prices, down to $1.10 a gallon at most locations Tuesday.
• After standing idle for more than three years while the project’s fate was determined, the new building which houses the Yankton Sioux Tribe Substance Abuse Program was completed about two months ago and was recently dedicated. After a number of setbacks, including funding politics and controversy over the scope of the new program, the building opened with speeches, a blessing ceremony and a dinner.
