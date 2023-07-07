100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 8, 1923
Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 9:33 am
100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 8, 1923
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, July 8, 1948
• Yankton’s municipal airport just northeast of the city is fast becoming one of the community’s busiest traffic spots as the number of privately owned planes using the airport steadily increases. Farmers and businessmen alike are finding that a plane is a great help in speeding up their operations. Nearly 20 planes are owned by Yankton county farmers, and in the Yankton trade area in South Dakota and Nebraska more than twice that number.
• With harvest activity already started this week throughout Charles Mix County and parts of Bon Homme and Yankton counties, this area is already faced with a demand for combines, it was reported today by Bill Mahan, farm placement specialist at the Yankton office of the South Dakota Employment Service. Between 35 and 40 combines are needed at once in this area, Mahan said, and the Mitchell office is likewise calling for 15 combines for Aurora County.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 8, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 8, 1998
• Between July 1-7, someone reportedly stole a case containing 62 compact discs from a 1994 Mercury Topaz that was parked on the 100 block of West 17th Street. Police estimate the compact discs’ value at $360.
• Scotland and Lesterville split a VFW Teener doubleheader at Lesterville Tuesday. Rob Keppen went 3-3 at the plate and got the win on the mound in the opener, a 13-7 Scotland win. Brian Van Driel dove in three runs with a pair of hits to lead Lesterville to an 11-4 win in the nightcap.
