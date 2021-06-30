South Dakota has confirmed its first COVID-19 delta variant case, the Department of Health (DOH) announced Wednesday.
According to a press release, the case was found in Edmunds County (county seat: Ipswich) in north-central South Dakota.
“The findings were verified by an out-of-state laboratory, and while only one case of the variant has been identified in Edmunds County, it is safe to assume other cases across the state may exist,” the DOH press release said.
Health officials have said the concern with the delta variant is that it is more easily spread from person to person, reduces the effectiveness of existing treatments and reduces the protection of the COVID-19 vaccine.
“It’s important to highlight that currently available vaccines have so far proven 100% effective against hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” the press release said.
The delta variant was first detected in India in late 2020 and was first confirmed in the United States in March, according to the DOH.
According to a CBS report Wednesday, the delta variant has now been found in all 50 states.
“We are closely following this development and would like to reiterate to all South Dakotans the importance of getting tested and vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus,” said Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon in the press release. “With easier access to the vaccine and testing, it has never been easier to protect yourself, your family and our communities.”
She added, “While COVID-19 case counts remain at an all-time low since the beginning of the pandemic, virus variants remain a threat diminished by increased vaccinations.”
On Wednesday, the DOH also reported 16 new COVID-19 infections in South Dakota, along with two new deaths.
The deaths, which were not recorded in the Yankton area, brought the state toll to 2,035. South Dakota finished June with 21 new deaths related to COVID-19.
Yankton County recorded no new cases or recoveries Wednesday, keeping the number of active cases at one.
No new positive tests were reported in any area South Dakota counties, although Douglas County’s total was amended downward by one (now 454 overall).
The DOH continued adjusting its overall COVID-related hospitalizations downward, subtracting 12 more from the state total Wednesday to lower the number to 6,831. Area South Dakota counties that saw hospitalizations amended downward Wednesday included Bon Homme County (-1; 67 hospitalizations overall), Clay County (-2; 49) and Douglas County (-1; 56).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services’ online portal posted 84 new COVID infections and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,261.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.