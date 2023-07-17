100 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 18, 1923
• The next week should see the excavation completed for the concrete swimming and wading pool the park board is putting in at Tripp Park on 9th and Broadway, H. Halverson, contractor, said today. The pool is to be 80 by 100 feet. The shape is that which would fit half an immense pear pushed into the ground. The narrowing neck is to be the wading part, starting about a foot and a half deep, and there will be a depth of about nine feet at the center of the bulge, with sloping sides from all directions to this central depth.
• The disappearance of Holberg & Holberg, contractors for the Yankton city artesian well, has been complete, according to a representative of the Central Surety Company of St. Paul, contractors’ bondsmen, in the city Tuesday. The well drilling firm signed the contract for the well, work on which was to be started July 1 and completed August 1. They sent a drilling rig here, and pipe, and left their former headquarters at Kasota, Minn., and have not been heard from since. The bond company’s man said that they had investigated at Kasota. The contractors sold everything they had there and left by car in May and left Yankton as their forwarding address at the post office.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, July 18, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 18, 1973
• Gasoline is apparently still in short supply in Yankton compared to a year ago; and in spite of statewide reports that the situation is easing, local service stations seem to have been feeling more pinch as the end of the month nears. As of last Saturday, the city lost 24-hour service at its in-town all-night station. And across “The Bridge” in South Yankton, Kenny’s 24-hour Service has been operating around the clock – but with a $2 limit per sale.
• Wynn Speece, Your Neighbor Lady at WNAX for 32 years, has resigned effective September 1, to assume the position of public relations and marketing director at the First Dakota National Bank.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, July 18, 1998
• Each year, hundreds of scouts descend on the Lewis and Clark Boy Scout camp to experience a week of teamwork and fun. While scouts usually only come from South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa, this year a group of Irish scouts has crossed the ocean to experience American scouting. Thirty-five Irish scouts have joined with American scouts in the fun this year. The Irish troop is celebrating their 25th anniversary and decided to celebrate by traveling to America. South Dakota was an easy choice because Sioux Falls is a sister city to Strabane, Ireland, the scouts’ hometown.
• State, federal and local officials made it official Friday – the City of Yankton will receive a $1,090,500 federal grant to help reduce the risk of flooding by increasing the capacity of Marne Creek. The Marne Creek Flood Mitigation Project will help protect 187 residential properties and 95 commercial properties.
