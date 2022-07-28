On Monday, Aug. 1, Yankton’s Valley Road from Burleigh to 21st Street will be closed to all traffic.
City crews will begin asphalt paving. The closure will remain in place until that evening. Motorists should utilize an alternate route to reach their desired destination.
