Turner County Escapee Remains At Large

PARKER — An escaped prisoner who allegedly assaulted a Turner County deputy sheriff this week remains at large and has apparently fled to southwest Minnesota, according to authorities.
Tyson Wessels, who is wanted on several charges, had not been apprehended as of Wednesday afternoon, the Turner County sheriff’s office told the Press & Dakotan.
The deputy who had been transporting the prisoner was resting at home with minor injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
Wessels, 42, was being transported Tuesday from a Turner County court appearance in Parker back to the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls.
During the transport, Wessels allegedly assaulted the Turner County deputy on Interstate 29 south of Sioux Falls. The prisoner escaped from custody and fled in the patrol vehicle.
The second inmate in the transport was in custody and was cooperating with authorities, according to the Turner County sheriff’s office.
The transporter was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for treatment of injuries.
Wessels was believed to have switched vehicles, abandoning the Turner County patrol car and traveling in a 2004 blue F-250 crew cab stolen near Worthing.
Late Tuesday night, the Lincoln County (S.D.) sheriff’s department reported the blue F-250 was located near Steen, Minnesota, in Rock County, Minnesota.
Wessels is no longer in shackles and has changed clothes. He is now suspected of driving a stolen silver 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan with Minnesota plates ZS031.
According to media reports, Wessels had been arrested and charged for his suspected role in what the Lincoln County sheriff’s office described as a “multi-county crime spree.”
Wessels had been the subject of a search related to crimes in Turner and Hutchinson counties. He was arrested Saturday night.
He is considered dangerous, and anyone knowing his location should use extreme caution and should contact authorities.
BY RANDY DOCKENDORF
