LINCOLN, Neb. — Youngsters ages 6-17, now is the time to get out your favorite artist supplies and give free rein to your imagination for the 2023 National Association of State Aviation Officials’ Aviation Art Contest. Create a poster that represents your thoughts about this year’s theme: “Air Sports & The Environment.”
For further details and/or an entry brochure, contact David Morris at the NDOT – Division of Aeronautics david.morris@nebraska.gov or call (402) 471-2371.
