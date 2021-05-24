Medical Pot Ordinance Gets First Reading

An ordinance overseeing the City of Yankton’s medicinal cannabis structure had its first hearing with minimal change from the drafted copy.
Prior to this first reading, the Yankton City Commission held its fourth consecutive monthly work session Monday dedicated to policies the city is looking at around the legalization of medical cannabis, including a review of the ordinance, a resolution to be considered on license pricing and city employee usage policies.
For the first part of the work session, City Attorney Ross Den Herder did a short review of the draft ordinance, including a summary of security that will be required for any medical dispensary.
“The first thing that we’re requiring is a breezeway entryway so there’s a separation,” he said. “When you walk in the front door, you will have an area where you have to present your driver’s license, you’ll have to present your medical marijuana card that is issued by the state and then, once your identity is verified, you can be buzzed into the sales floor. Then when you are done purchasing your products, there is a separate exit so you will not cross paths with people who are walking in.”
The one-way ingress and egress was one of the few suggestions that commissioners had some discomfort about Monday night.
“If we’re going to just have a handful of these downtown buildings in mind, that might be a limitation that would immediately exclude some potential good locations for a dispensary like this,” Commissioner Tony Maibaum said. “It might be overly cautious. I understand the importance of folks coming in and right away not seeing product.”
Yankton Chief of Police John Harris said that while the provision was made to avoid a card holder handing off product to a non-card holder within the building, he acknowledged that this is an action much more likely to occur outside of the premises.
“With some of those historic buildings, they’re going to pass the marijuana one way or the other,” he said. “If we know who’s coming in, we know who does the passing anyway, so I don’t see that as being as critical of an issue, particularly in the downtown area. The other (security measures) you described are probably fairly important. The fact that they have to be identified coming in, I think, is the most important piece of this whole thing.”
Striking the provision requiring a separate entrance and exit would be the only change made for the first reading during the subsequent regular commission meeting.
Other security provisions included having locked display cases that are only accessible to staff during business hours, a locked vault or DEA storage cage where products and un-deposited funds can be stored at night, and provisions requiring cameras in all rooms other than restrooms.
Former Colorado city official Bill Efting, who the city has hired as a consultant to help provide guidance on legalization, said these provisions are largely in line with what he’s seen in Colorado.
“A lot of the dispensaries have 40-50 cameras inside,” he said. “They do that for their safety. They do that to keep an eye on their employees. After the first couple of years (of legalization) in Colorado, we did have a lot of break-ins and we did have some problems with security. Over the last 10 years, most of the dispensaries that I’m aware of have adopted these types of security measures.”
With the first reading complete, the board will have the second reading and public hearing during the June 14 commission meeting.
Should this be successful, the board would also consider a resolution on the pricing for licensure for the city’s dispensaries. The proposed resolution was also discussed during the work session, where no action was taken on it.
According to Den Herder, the initial application fee would be a non-refundable $1,500 to offset city costs for evaluation and background checks. If successfully registered by the state, the annual license fee would be $3,000 per year.
Efting said that this pricing excessive and would be beneficial in finding quality license holders.
“It’s right in the middle,” he said. “It’s also a high enough fee where, if you’re going to apply, you need to take it very seriously. The medical marijuana business is a very expensive business to be in, and I think it will help the application process to look at people that are really serious about getting into business.”
The board also came to the consensus that personnel policy for marijuana would need further discussion.
Commissioners Mason Schramm and Jerry Webber were absent from Monday’s work session and regular meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Approved several alcohol license requests;
• Had first-hearings for several zoning requests while approving several others;
• Were given an update on construction of the Huether Family Aquatics Center. City Public Works Director Adam Haberman said that sodding is anticipated to begin Tuesday morning (today) while other small details are being completed throughout the facility. Staff members are also being trained this week ahead of this weekend’s opening events. Haberman also noted that all attractions will be finished and open this weekend. The board also noted a potential quorum at this Saturday’s ribbon cutting, during which no official City Commission business will be conducted.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.