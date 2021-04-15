This week’s elections produced new faces for the Marion school board and the Tripp City Council.
For the Marion school board, Amalia Zick won the one-year term with 83 votes. The other candidates were Jennifer McConniel with 57 votes and Travis Witt with 15.
All three candidates were newcomers.
In the Tripp city election, challenger Jeff Friman defeated incumbent Marie Sandau 22-4 for two-year term as Ward I councilmember.
