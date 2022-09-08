SD Inmate Escapee Appears In Yankton Court

A minimum-security state prison inmate has pleaded not guilty of second-degree escape when he left the Yankton Community Work Center.
Dubusries Balkcom appeared Thursday in circuit court at Yankton for his arraignment on the escape charge. After making his plea, a Dec. 12 jury trial was scheduled.
Balkcom, 43, left the Yankton Community Work Center March 13 without authorization, according to the South Dakota Department of Corrections (DOC). He was arrested March 18 in Minnehaha County.
Leaving a non-secure facility without authorization constitutes second-degree escape, a Class 5 felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
He is serving sentences for possession of a controlled substance from Minnehaha County and unauthorized ingestion from Union County.
His next parole hearing had been scheduled for Sept. 1, according to the DOC website. At the present time, his release date is set for July 5, 2025.
Balkcom had been serving his sentence at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield and eventually transferred to the Yankton trusty unit, according to the DOC website.
During last March’s alleged escape, Balkcom walked away from the Yankton trusty unit and was apprehended in Sioux Falls a few days later, according to Lt. Chris Meier with the Yankton County sheriff’s office. Balkcom was taken to Minnehaha County Jail and returned to the state penitentiary.
Balkcom was brought back to Yankton Thursday for his arraignment, Meier told the Press & Dakotan.
Yankton County Deputy Sheriff Alexander Luke filed the affidavit of probable cause at the time of Balkcom’s alleged March 13 escape. The Yankton trusty unit was reporting an inmate was being placed on escape status, and Luke spoke with Corporal Brandon Peitz about the incident.
Balkcom had checked out for the sweat lodge at 8:18 a.m. and was not seen again. Peitz said. An inmate saw Balkcom’s girlfriend pick him up and drove away from the sweat lodge, Peitz said, noting the activity was all off camera.
Balkcom was wearing his trusty uniform, consisting of an orange shirt and khaki pants. The disappearance was discovered at the noon inmate count. Balkcom was not known to hold any connections to the area.
The complaint alleges he committed second-degree escape in that he failed to return to custody following an assignment or temporary leave granted for a specific purpose or limited period or leaves a non-secure correctional facility without authorization.
At the time, bond was set at $5,000 cash.
After Thursday’s arraignment, Balkcom was returned to the state penitentiary, Meier said.
