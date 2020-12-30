100 Years Ago
Friday, December 31, 1920
• The first car of timber for the Meridian highway bridge has arrived. Others have been shipped from Washington and will soon be here. The work at the bridge has been held up waiting for these timbers, and so far all that the force has been able to do has been to unload and place equipment.
• Friends of Governor-Elect and Mrs. W.H. McMaster are arranging for a special Pullman sleeper to go to Pierre Monday for the inauguration of Mr. McMaster.
75 Years Ago
Monday, December 31, 1945
• Work is in progress for remodeling the second floor above the Walnut Tavern, at the corner of Third and Douglas avenue, for a lodge room to house the Yankton chapter of the Fraternal Order of Eagles which was activated here December 2.
• Dr. and Mrs. William O. Bicknell have arrived from Chicago where he recently completed work for his D.D.S. degree at the University of Illinois. Dr. Bicknell will be associated in dentistry here with his father, Dr. G.G. Bicknell, and will reside temporarily in the Bicknell home.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, December 31, 1970
• Pollution, the war in Vietnam, economy and business and skirt lengths were all subjects of concerns in Yanktonians asked what changes they foresee in 1971 from 1970.
• Tonight, New Year’s Eve, the Old Settlers Association reaches its 108th milestone comfortably adjusting to the warm “hearthside of old memories” in the new museum near Westside Park. By next September the group will be merged with the Yankton County Historical Society.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, December 31, 1995
• No paper
