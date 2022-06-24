100 Years
Sunday, June 25, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 25, 1947
• A four-foot rise in the Missouri River here since Monday had brought the stage to 10.8 feet at 8:00 o’clock this morning, approximately two feet below flood stage. The rise was accompanied by a heavy flow of driftwood and other debris, including huge logs, evidently from the upper headwaters in the high Rockies.
• Consolidated school census figures for Yankton County, which include the Yankton independent district and town schools in addition to the rural districts, show a slight drop in the number of children of school age within the past year. This year’s figure total 3,461 as compared with the 1946 total of 3,475.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, June 25, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 25, 1997
• Yankton Police Officers Greg Shoberg and Troy Thurman recently graduated as a DARE instructors. Greg Shoberg was awarded for Outstanding Performance by the Top Trainee in South Dakota. Yankton Police Officer Neal Anderson and Yankton drug dog Babe won top honors for vehicle searches at drug dog training graduation recently.
• The Gayville Quasquicentennial Celebration will feature an old-fashioned style review and tea on Friday July 4 at 2 p.m. at the Gayville Community Center. The public is invited to an afternoon of nostalgia. Sit back, relax and enjoy some old-time melodies and memories. For more information contact co-chairs Sue Roozen or Ruth Wuebben.
