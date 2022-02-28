This is a confirmation that the City of Yankton and the Yankton School District 63-3 will have a combined election on Tuesday, April 12.
The following six candidates are running for three open seats on the Yankton City Commission with a three-year term: Curt Bernard, Amy Miner, Stacey Nickels, Mason Schramm, Miles Warren and Jerry L. Webber. Miner, Schramm and Webber are incumbents.
The following five candidates are running for two open seats on the Yankton School Board with a three-year term: Sarah Carda, Terry Crandall, Lisa Hagemann, Amanda Johnson and Erick Messler. Carda and Crandall are incumbents.
Deadline for voter registration is Monday, March 28. Failure to register by this date will cause forfeiture of voting rights for this election. If you are in doubt about whether you are registered, check the Voter Information Portal at www.sdsos.gov or call the county auditor at 260-4400.
Absentee voting will be available Monday, March 28, through April 11 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at the City Finance Office (416 Walnut Street) and the School Administration Building (2410 W. City Limits Road).
On Election Day (Tuesday April 12), Vote Centers will be located at City Hall Gym (416 Walnut) and the North Fire Station No. 2, (201 W. 23rd Street). Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
