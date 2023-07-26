ACCIDENTS
• No accidents reported.
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday at 6:58 a.m. of a possible protection order violation on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday at 11:39 a.m. of a fraud or scam on N. Nichols Avenue in Mission Hill.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday at 5:26 p.m. of disorderly conduct of a male on E. First Street in Mission Hill.
• The sheriff’s office received a report Tuesday at 9:52 p.m. of a possible protection order violation on Broadway Avenue.
• The police received a report Tuesday at 2:50 p.m. of an attempted suicide on Walnut Street by a female who took off in her vehicle threatening to kill herself and leaving her phone behind.
• The police received a report Tuesday at 4 p.m. of the theft of a bicycle on Bunker Lane.
• The police received a report Tuesday at 5:28 p.m. of a threat of harm or violence on E. 13th Street by a male who has obtained a weapon.
• The police received a report Tuesday at 5:32 p.m. of a threat of harm or violence at a business on Broadway Avenue.
• The police received a report Wednesday at 9:57 a.m. of vandalism or intentional damage to light poles on a park trail on Summit Street.
• The police received a report Wednesday at 10:16 a.m. of a male making threats to the reporting person on E. 13th Street. The reporting person said he wants it to stop and if it continues, he is going to pepper spray the other party.
• The police received a report Wednesday at 12:46 p.m. of a fight between males — unknown weapons.
• The police received a report Wednesday at 1:11 p.m. of theft by a shop lifter who left with a whole cart in an SUV on Broadway Avenue. The total of items taken was $848.67.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
