100 Years Ago
Thursday, September 30, 1920
• John Waden, president of the Young Men’s Booster Association, has named a committee of business men to offer their services to Mayor George W. Burnside and work in conjunction with him in an effort to establish a local board of censors of movie films before showing them in theaters of this city.
• Evidence to show that the Utah-Idaho sugar company had charged an excess of profit in sugar sold to Jewett Bros. & Jewett of Sioux Falls and Aberdeen will be presented at the grand jury at the opening of the fall term of federal court here October 19.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, September 30, 1945
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 30, 1970
• The question of whether it is legal to tax an illegally manufactured substance has reached district court in Sioux Falls. Briefs had been submitted to Chief U.S. District Judge Fred Nichol for a decision on the legality of an injunction to prevent the U.S. government from imposing a tax on the 170 pounds of processed marijuana confiscated in a search of a Yankton home August 14.
• The afternoon football game slated for Brookings on Friday, between the Yankton Bucks and Bobcats on Brookings’ homecoming, will be the first day game played during Max Hawk’s career as Yankton’s head coach. In fact, we know that since 1957 there has not been a Buck team play in daylight.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, September 30, 1995
• A deer disease could mean that even more hunting licenses will be withdrawn, game officials said. Last week, officials withdrew 2,800 white-tailed deer licenses for the West River prairie season in the form of leftover licenses that had yet to be allocated.
• The Yankton Bucks stayed right on target for an undefeated season with Friday night’s Homecoming win, but four members of the pre-game festivities- a skydiving team- strayed from their mark. One parachutist hit the gridiron while winds blew the others two to four blocks north of the field. With Diane Vanacek suffering a broken leg and a fellow skydiver carrying the flag to the wrong park, the flag-raising ceremony suffered somewhat- although the Orange Bowl-bound YHS band performed very well.
