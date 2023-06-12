100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 13, 1923
• On a platform in the center of 20 acres of peonies just entering full bloom, in red and pink and white, with Old Glory waving, and smaller flags bordering the great field, the whole a riot of color, three couples were united in marriage Tuesday afternoon at the Gurney Peony Farm just northwest of the city, formally opening Peony Week.
• Selling shoes in Yankton for fifty-two years, since 1871, and in the same building for 41 years, is the unique record of John H. Balmat, who is still on the job daily, but he admits that after conducting his business alone longer than any other businessman in Yankton, a change is necessary, owing to his advancing years. Not only has he occupied the same site 102 east Third, in a business way, but he has lived there with his home upstairs, where he has raised a family of seven children.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 13, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 13, 1973
• The Yankton County Board of Commissioners passed a resolution yesterday to allow liquor by the drink Sundays from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. in Yankton County. The resolution goes into effect July 1, for all on-sale liquor licenses located in Yankton County but outside of municipalities.
• Leo Cwach of Yankton returned Tuesday from a Farmers Union Fly-in to Washington, D.C. where farmers from three states worked to build support for the new farm bill passed by the U.S. Senate on June 8. Cwach said the farmers concentrated their lobbying efforts on urban Congressmen to get their support for the farm legislation.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 13, 1998
• The 1998 South Dakota Old-Time Fiddle Contest and Jamboree will move to Vermillion for its 26th year. The event will be held in Slagle Auditorium on the campus of the University of South Dakota from Sept. 18-20. Old-time fiddlers and accordion players will gather from a dozen or more states. An estimated 1,000 fans are expected to attend.
• South Dakota artist Ray Kelly donated a bronze buffalo sculpture to Coyote Country Rodeo Club member Aaron Arne. The piece will be auctioned off during Sept. 12’s Bull-A-Rama in Vermillion, with proceeds going to benefit various local non-profit agencies.
