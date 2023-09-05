The local Discovery Group chapter of the South Dakota Sierra Club will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery and Aquarium.
There will be a tour of the facility with Marv Ehlers as the guide. Also, arrive a little early and check out the pollinator garden just south of the parking area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.