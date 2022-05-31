Karen’s Hope Poker Run Fundraiser Set For Weekend

A local charity is returning from the COVID-19 pandemic with renewed hope and help for those affected by traumatic brain injury (TBI).
For the first time since the pandemic began, Karen’s Hope will hold its annual poker run this Saturday at 11 a.m., starting at Mojo’s 3rd Street Pizza in Yankton. Also, the F&A Best Bike Contest will begin at 5:30 p.m., and from 7-11 p.m., the Somebody or Someone Band will play outside Mojo’s.
The day will include a silent auction before and after the event and a 50/50 raffle. T-shirts and other merchandise will be available for purchase.
All proceeds go to Zach Ulrich of Yankton and his family to support them in his recovery from a severe stroke sustained last December.
This year’s run marks the sixth anniversary of the motorcycle-deer collision in which Karen Tolsma sustained a TBI. The first Karen’s Hope Poker run was organized by her daughter, Heather Hochstein, as a fundraiser for Tolsma’s recovery.
After Tolsma died from her injury the following January, Hochstein founded Karen’s Hope to help other families with a loved one suffering from a TBI.
The organization held three successful events before the COVID-19 pandemic shut much of the country down in 2020 and 2021.
“COVID kind of stopped our bike run. We didn’t do one last year, and the year before, it was cancelled because of COVID,” Hochstein told the Press & Dakotan. “This year is our first year back, and we are very excited to be back, and it’s going to be bigger and even better.”
Specifically, this will be the first time the event will include live music and a “best bike” contest.
“We’ve also had the most sponsors this year,” she said. “It’s been really great seeing the community come together for the organization.”
In 2019, Karen’s Hope designated its fundraising poker run to the Bender family of Yankton in the wake of their 22-year-old daughter’s death. Brooklyn Bender had been involved in an auto accident on Christmas Eve of 2018 that left her with a TBI. She fought for life until Jan. 3, when she was pronounced dead.
In 2020, the run was cancelled, but the sponsorship money went to Mhiretab “Tab” Tsegaye of Sioux Falls, who at age 16 was in a car accident with a friend during Thanksgiving of 2019. The accident claimed his friend’s life and left Tsegaye with a TBI, from which he was eventually able to recover.
Hochstein also has a bigger team this year to help organize and run the event, she said. This new team started out as the connection between Ulrich and Hochstein at a time when Karen’s Hope’s continued existence was in question.
“I was unsure of whether I wanted to continue Karen’s Hope, not having enough people to help me with it anymore,” Hochstein said. “This team approached me and said, ‘Hey, we don’t want you to give up, and we have a recipient in mind for you.’ They gave me my faith in the organization back.”
The team included Ulrich’s family, friends and coworkers, and put forth his name for consideration by Karen’s Hope.
“We then looked around to see if there was anybody else, too, and we really felt that Zach was the best candidate,” she said.
“They helped rally, and they believe in the cause and believe in Karen’s Hope,” she said. “It’s really great to see the organization grow.”
Ulrich will be Karen’s Hope’s first full recipient since 2019.
Recalling the story of how Ulrich sustained a TBI was difficult for all present at the interview, who spoke through tears, wrestling with emotion in the telling of it.
Last December, Ulrich, 31 at the time, was working at his job at MW Towing & Automotive (MW), located north of Yankton on Highway 81, when he collapsed.
“He’d been with us for 2½ years,” MW Manager James Raney told the Press & Dakotan. “He just started coughing, a blood clot came up from his neck and he had a stroke right there in the shop.”
The unresponsive Ulrich was rushed to Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. His loved ones soon discovered Ulrich had suffered a massive stroke, Hochstein said.
“Within a few hours, he was critical, and they almost lost him several times,” she said. “He’s had many, many surgeries and lost 70% of the left side of his brain.”
For Ulrich, the doctor visits, surgeries and rehabilitation efforts continue. Amid the burden of medical and other related bills, he and his fiance, Krystal Posada, are raising three children.
Posada told the Press & Dakotan how moved she was with all the help and emotional support the family was receiving from Karen’s Hope and, notably, from Hochstein herself.
“He’s a really great mechanic, a really good guy,” Raney said. “He’d do anything to help anyone.”
“It will be six years from my mom’s accident to the day of the poker run this year,” Hochstein added. “So, it is a pretty special year to honor how well Zach is doing in her honor.”
For more information visit Karen’s Hope of Facebook.
