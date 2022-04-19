VERMILLION — Vermillion Community Theatre announces auditions for the summer production of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” Auditions will be Sunday, May 1, at 4 p.m. and Monday, May 2, at 6 p.m. at Colton Music Hall in the University of South Dakota Fine Arts Building in Vermillion.
Audition forms, conflict calendars and audition information can be found on the company website at vermillioncommunitytheatre.org. Allow two hours for the audition process. Young actors must be accompanied by an adult to complete paperwork.
Auditions are open to adult actors of all ages and youth actors that have completed kindergarten. Parts for this show are limited and not all who audition may be cast. Callbacks for primary parts will be Monday, May 2, at 8 p.m. Callbacks for those auditioning Sunday, May 1, will be contacted by phone.
“The Sound of Music” will be performed July 8-11 at the Vermillion High School Thomas H. Craig Performing Arts Center. Rehearsals will begin Tuesday, May 31. The calendar may be found on the website. Not all actors will be called for all times. Specific questions about the audition process can be asked on the website.
