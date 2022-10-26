Yankton County Search and Rescue

Yankton County Search and Rescue

 Courtesy Photo

In the more than 30 years since its inception, Yankton County Search and Rescue (YCSAR) has been deployed to hundreds of calls including missing persons, medical emergencies, high angle rope rescue, above and underwater search and recovery, search guidance and support for other public service agencies, and flood protection and mitigation efforts.

Volunteers of YCSAR save lives, searching for the missing and injured on land, in water, and with drones from the air.  It’s more than a mission, it’s a commitment for these volunteers to bring missing people back home and reunite them with their family.  No matter what the mission, when seconds count, this volunteer team is ready to help.  

