South Dakota recorded nine new deaths related to COVID-19 — including two in Hutchinson County and one in Bon Homme County — in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Meanwhile, active cases in the state tumbled below 1,000 for the first time since early May.
South Dakota’s nine new deaths raised the state toll to 2,993. The state finished August with 37 COVID-related fatalities, the highest number since March.
Hutchinson County’s two new deaths were the first posted for the county since March 3 and raised the overall total to 38.
For Bon Homme County, the new death was the second reported this month and 41st overall.
The were 1,292 new COVID infections reported statewide, while active cases tumbled to 717, a 36% drop from last week and the first time the figure was below 1,000 since May 4.
There were 105 active hospitalizations, which was unchanged from last week. Also, 78 new hospitalizations were recorded.
Locally, Yankton County reported 29 new infections and 34 new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 17.
Other COVID statistics from the DOH included:
• New Area Hospitalizations — none;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 22.1% (-4.2%); new tests processed: 7,356 (-1,318);
• New Area S.D. Cases (115/+5 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +8; Charles Mix County, +18; Clay County, +17; Douglas County, +11; Hutchinson County, +8; Turner County, +14; Union County, +10; Yankton County, +29;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (66/-22) — Bon Homme County, 5 (+1); Charles Mix County, 8 (+3); Clay County, 8 (-2); Douglas County, 7 (-6); Hutchinson County, 3 (-10); Turner County, 9 (0 change); Union County, 9 (-3); Yankton County, 17 (-5);
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All eight counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread.
