SIOUX FALLS — For several years, visitors and staff at several Avera hospitals have heard the song “We’re Caring for Life” or other tunes played overhead every time a baby is born at the facility to celebrate this life event for families. For the first time, Avera is changing it up.
The Beatles’ hit “Here Comes the Sun” will now be played overhead at not just Avera McKennan, but at other Avera facilities, as well, not only when babies are born, but also when someone recovers from COVID-19 and is being discharged.
The idea came from Dr. Dayna Groskreutz, a pulmonary/critical care physician at the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
“As we treat patients and prepare for an increase in cases, we need something to lift the spirits of staff and emphasize that people are getting better,’” said Groskreutz. “Hope is important right now.”
And hope does not disappoint us, because God has poured out his love into our hearts by the Holy Spirit, whom he has given us. (Romans 5:5)
The hospitals that plan on using this include: Avera McKennan Hospital & University Center, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital, Avera St. Luke’s Hospital, Avera Queen of Peace Hospital, Avera St. Mary’s Hospital and Avera Marshall Regional Medical Center. Other hospitals may participate in the future, as well.
