For more than 20 years, the Mount Marty University Gregorian Club has served as a fundraising and support arm for the university’s fine arts programs. With the start of the new academic year, the Gregorian Club will also start operating under the new name of the Gregorian Fine Arts Association. The new name better reflects the mission statement of the organization and its purpose within the university.

Since its inception, the Gregorian Club has provided over $200,000 for commissioned works, scholarships, and special fine arts projects and equipment from hundreds of generous donors. The Gregorian Fine Arts Association (GFAA) will continue this support but also look for ways to collaborate with arts both on- and off-campus in order to provide a greater and more robust experience for Mount Marty fine arts students.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.