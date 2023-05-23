HURON — The DEX: Dakota Events CompleX will be open for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair and will serve as the home for open class, 4-H, and FFA beef exhibits and shows.
To provide the best showcase for all exhibitors, the State Fair and 4-H have announced the beef and open class sheep schedules for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair.
• Open Class Beef Show — Tuesday, Aug. 29 and Wednesday, Aug. 30.
• Supreme Row Show — Friday, Sept. 1, at 6 p.m.
• 4-H Beef Shows — Friday, Sept. 1; Saturday, Sept. 2; and Sunday, Sept. 3 – (load-in begins Wednesday, Aug. 30, at 6 p.m.).
• FFA Beef Show — Friday, Sept. 1, at 8 a.m.
• FFA Round Robin — Monday, Sept. 4, at 2 p.m.
All DEX shows will be held in the Agtegra and Butler Machinery Arenas.
Showing in the 4-H Livestock Complex
• Open Class Sheep Show — Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27.
The 2023 South Dakota State Fair will run from Thursday, Aug. 31, through Monday, Sept. 4. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, Aug. 30. For more information on State Fair events, contact the Fair office at 800-529-0900, visit http://www.sdstatefair.com or find them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
