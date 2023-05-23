HURON — The DEX: Dakota Events CompleX will be open for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair and will serve as the home for open class, 4-H, and FFA beef exhibits and shows.

To provide the best showcase for all exhibitors, the State Fair and 4-H have announced the beef and open class sheep schedules for the 2023 South Dakota State Fair.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.