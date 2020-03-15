The free, in-person income tax assistance currently being provided at The Center in Yankton and in Tyndall will be suspended for two weeks beginning today (Monday). The services will begin again on Tuesday, March 31.
Those customers who had appointments during this two-week period will be rescheduled. Customers who do not yet have an appointment will be scheduled on a case by case basis pending availability before April 15.
Those wishing to make an appointment should call The Center at (605) 665-4685.
