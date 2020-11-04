South Dakota reported 937 new COVID-19 infections and 14 new deaths — including three in Turner County — in Wednesday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Turner County now has 21 deaths overall, including 13 deaths in the last 13 days.
Other counties reporting deaths Wednesday include Beadle, Codington, Custer, Kingsbury, Marshall, McPherson, Minnehaha (3 deaths) and Pennington (2) counties.
The 14 new deaths raised the state toll to 460.
During a media briefing Wednesday, state epidemiologist Joshua Clayton offered some statistical background on the state’s COVID-19 deaths. He noted that, as of Tuesday, 54% of the deaths had occurred among those ages 80 and older, 94% of the victims had one or more underlying medical conditions and 59% of victims were residing in nursing homes or assisted-living facilities.
Several area counties recorded double-digit increases in infections Wednesday, including Clay (18), Bon Homme (16), Charles Mix (14) and Turner (11) counties.
Yankton County reported six new infections, its lowest daily increase since Oct. 13. There were also two new hospitalizations and seven new recoveries. There are currently seven COVID-19-occupied hospital beds at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASSH) in Yankton as well as four COVID-19-occupied ICU beds. There were no reported COVID-19 patients using ventilators at ASSH Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota reported 41 active cases, 11 among employees and staff and 30 among students. There are currently 165 individuals in quarantine, 23 of whom are on campus.
Clayton noted that one in 68 individuals in South Dakota has been infected by COVID-19 so far during the pandemic.
Also, he reported 801 total cases so far among inmates and staff at Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, with 677 of those cases considered recovered.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 16 new cases (1,102 total), 1 new hospitalization (24), 23 new recoveries (401), 0 new deaths (1), 700 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 14 new cases (467), 0 new hospitalizations (66), 3 new recoveries (326), 0 new deaths (1), 140 active cases;
• Clay County — 18 new cases (914), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 6 new recoveries (731), 0 new deaths (8), 175 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (189), 0 new hospitalizations (31), 0 new recoveries (140), 0 new deaths (5), 44 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 7 new cases (268), 0 new hospitalizations (23), 0 new recoveries (191), 0 new deaths (2), 173 active cases;
• Turner County — 11 new cases (557), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 3 new recoveries (363), 3 new deaths (21), 173 active cases;
• Union County — 6 new cases (826), 1 new hospitalization (50), 3 new recoveries (649), 0 new deaths (12), 165 active cases;
• Yankton County — 6 new cases (975), 2 new hospitalizations (41), 7 new recoveries (675), 0 new deaths (6), 294 active cases.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Tuesday reported five new cases in Knox County (301 overall), and three new infections in both Cedar (171) and Dixon (176) counties.
South Dakota statistics for Wednesday included:
• Total Cases — 49,791 (+937: 795 confirmed, 142 probable);
• Active Cases — 13,908 (+541);
• Recoveries — 35,423 (+382);
• Hospitalizations — 2,873 ever hospitalized (+39); 483 currently hospitalized (+3);
• Testing — 6,185 new tests processed; 1,586 new individuals tested.
Meanwhile, Nebraska reported 1,440 new infections as of late Tuesday, according to the DHHS. There were also four new deaths, lifting the state toll to 660.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 74,060 (+1,440);
• Active Cases — 27,878 (+1,022);
• Recoveries — 45,522 (+414);
• Hospitalizations — 3,122 ever hospitalized (+46); 673 currently hospitalized (+31);
• Testing — 15,068 new tests processed; 3,929 new individuals tested.
