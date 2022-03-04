MENNO — Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of rural Menno will hold its annual “Smorgasbord of Soups” on Sunday, March 20, at the church (Stone Church), located at 43079 Stone Church Road about five miles south of Menno.
The event will be held from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
