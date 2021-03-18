HURON — The South Dakota State Fair, the state’s premier fair event, invites everyone to the fairgrounds this summer for the 2021 State Fair. The fair will run from Thursday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 6, at the state fairgrounds in Huron. Channel Seeds Preview night will be Wednesday, Sept. 1.
The 2021 State Fair includes livestock shows, 4-H and FFA exhibits, carnival rides, six stages of free entertainment, concerts, educational opportunities, and unique food and vendor options. There is truly something for everyone.
For 135 years, the state fair has been the premier family and agriculture event in South Dakota showcasing our youth, tradition, and agricultural heritage.
For more information on State Fair events, contact the fair office at 800-529-0900, visit sdstatefair.com, or find it on Facebook or Twitter.
