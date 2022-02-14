Legislators Face Busy Days and Nights At Capitol

District 18 lawmakers say they are facing a large crunch of legislative bills unlike any they have seen in recent years.
As a result, they are literally burning the midnight oil.
Sen. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton) and Reps. Mike Stevens (R-Yankton) and Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) spoke about the hectic pace during Saturday’s cracker barrel session, held at RTEC.
Cwach noted a number of bills are vetted out in the committees and don’t make it to the floor.
“It’s a matter of quantity, not quality,” he said. “There are a number of bills that are working their way through the Legislature, but we’re seeing a lot of bills getting thrown out. Traditionally, we never see this many bills this early, so it’s a busy time in committees.”
Stevens, along with Cwach, serve on the Judiciary Committee among others.
“The Judiciary Committee has been meeting double time to do our regular work,” Stevens said. “We meet following the (afternoon floor) session in order to keep the bills going. Some bills are extensive. We’re working at nights in addition to our other duties.”
Stevens noted the activity has kicked up far faster than previous sessions.
“In the eight years I’ve been here (in the Legislature), this type of activity generally happens at the end of the session and not at the middle,” he said.
Stevens and Cwach also serve on the House Select Committee dealing with Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s possible impeachment.
In the Senate chamber, Hunhoff is tackling figures in the Joint Appropriations Committee, which was scheduled to receive its monthly revenue projections Monday.
“The new numbers are up, and it could change our new fiscal year,” she said. “We’re working with fiscal year 2023. There could be a lot of stop and go. There is $120 million more in programs that were funded, so I’m sure there will be cuts.”
From affordable housing and daycare to ivermectin and vaccine mandates, District 18 lawmakers fielded a variety of questions at Saturday’s cracker barrel session.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
Currently under consideration is SB 114, scheduled for a Senate Taxation Committee hearing Wednesday. The measure would provide a refund for the contractor’s excise tax for certain residential housing projects.
In the House, Stevens and Cwach both voted for their chamber’s version, which required a two-thirds majority and cleared the House with one vote to spare.
“Nobody’s against affordable housing,” Stevens said, but he noted the issue often becomes entangled in debates over policy, philosophy and funding.
“It like fighting over how to save a drowning person,” he added.
Cwach noted the measure came out of a summer study on workforce and housing. The move is intended to lower housing costs and get more tradesmen into the industry.
Hunhoff said she supports efforts to provide more affordable housing, but she also wanted to learn how much the bills would reduce state revenues and impact other programs.
In terms of affordable housing, Hunhoff noted the waiting list for prisoner-built housing from Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield.
CHILD CARE
Cwach said his child care bill would allow tax breaks for in-home daycare providers. His bill tries to provide incentives to get more daycare providers.
“I’m 36, and have a lot of friends who have kids under 6 and are having constant issues with being able to find a spot (for daycare). Once they find a spot, they may lose it,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“There aren’t a lot of alternatives, and that affects our ability of people to stay employed. People don’t show up for work if there’s no one to watch their child. It affects a woman’s participation and entry into the work force if they don’t feel they have a reliable form of child care. And you don’t want children bouncing around to different providers.”
FEDERAL COVID FUNDS
With an influx of federal COVID relief funds, the state’s revenues will likely exceed estimates, Hunhoff told the Press & Dakotan.
“Just how much is the question and, I think, the discussion will be, how realistic is that for the future? We know these are one-time dollars, and these dollars will stop flowing,” she said. “We know with inflation, which I think is above 7 (percent), … it’s reflecting in some changes in habits of how people spend money and where they spend their dollars.”
The pandemic has added a great deal of uncertainty to budget projections, she said. Also, the federal COVID relief money also comes with strings, she said.
“A lot of federal money has obligations. The feds audit, and if we don’t follow those regulations, we have to pay back those dollars,” she said. “They may also come out with new regulations and update those rules. When they say these are the final rules, that’s not necessarily the case.”
OTHER ISSUES
• HB 1300, which deals with permissible dates for municipal and school district elections, passed the House 47-19 and has been assigned to the Senate Local Government Committee.
The District 18 lawmakers said they oppose the change of mandating certain joint elections with the primary or general election. They spoke in favor of local control, giving local elections their own special day and attention, and allowing earlier elections so the new members of a body can provide input on budgets.
• HB 1212 deals with prohibiting the disclosure of a person’s vaccination status.
For Stevens, the issue remains extremely personal as he survived a severe bout of COVID-19. “As someone who once nearly died of COVID, I don’t think (this bill) is necessary. The bill is so ambiguous and broad that I don’t support it.”
Hunhoff said she doesn’t support the bill, noting Gov. Kristi Noem’s legislation provides other options for those who don’t want a vaccination.
Cwach offered a perspective on the vaccination issue.
“Japan’s vaccination rates are high and their compliance is high, but they don’t have mandates. The reason is that they have trusted each other and they have trusted their government,” he said. “A number of (our) Democratic governors have lifted their restrictions and proof of vaccination.”
• SB 53, which would make an appropriation to increase workforce housing, was referred to the Senate Appropriations Committee. The District 18 lawmakers talked about the proposed distribution of funds and its impact on communities of Yankton’s size.
• HB 1267 would allow certain medical professionals to dispense ivermectin to persons. The measures passed the House by a 40-28 margin Monday, but the three District 18 lawmakers said they don’t support it.
• The HB 1310 dealing with the posting of a teacher’s lesson for the entire following school year, did not pass out of the House Education Committee.
The final cracker barrel of the 2022 Legislature will be held March 5 at RTEC.
