Valentine’s Day can be overrated. Teens are invited to the Yankton Community Library at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, for an Anti-Valentine’s party. There will be fun activities like decorating slap bracelets, stinky chip tasting, Nerf targets and more.
This free program is for teens in grades 6-12, and no registration is required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
