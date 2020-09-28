A prisoner captured in Yankton Friday after a four-day manhunt now faces a long list of charges, including a possible life sentence for kidnapping after allegedly assaulting and overtaking a Turner County deputy sheriff during a transport.
Tyson Shawn Wessels, 42, had been transported from Sioux Falls to Parker Sept. 22 for a court appearance in Turner County. According to authorities, he was being returned to the Minnehaha County Jail in Sioux Falls when he assaulted the deputy on Interstate 29 and escaped with the patrol vehicle. A second prisoner on the transport cooperated with authorities.
The Yankton Police Department (YPD) was considered the lead agency in Friday’s arrest, but numerous federal, state and local authorities played a key role in the manhunt and apprehension, according to YPD Commander Todd Brandt.
The large-scale manhunt was needed because the escapee was considered a dangerous person at large, Brandt noted. While Wessels was seen in other locations, Yankton was considered a possible destination for him.
“(The suspect) had several police contacts over the last few weeks, and we considered him as a threat to our community” Brandt said. “We wanted to do anything we could to attempt to apprehend him. Fortunately, we were able to take him into custody without incident.”
The South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted with the case but had no further information to release, according to Department of Public Safety spokesman Tony Mangan.
Court records from three counties revealed a long list of charges against Wessels before the filing of any new charges related to last week’s escape.
Wessels was already wanted on 14 charges in Lincoln County, included aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer and simple assault against a law enforcement officer. He was also wanted in Yankton County for contempt of court and in Clay County for first-degree reckless burning and accessory to a felony.
Court records filed most recently in Clay County listed Wessels with a Yankton address. He was previously listed with a Sioux Falls address.
“We had dealings with him in the past,” Brandt said. “We always believe, if somebody has had some ties to an area, it’s a safety net and they will go back.”
Yankton County Sheriff Jim Vlahakis confirmed Monday afternoon that Wessels remained in custody at the Yankton County Jail.
Wessels is scheduled for a hearing on past charges Wednesday morning and for an arraignment on new charges Thursday morning, according to the Yankton County clerk of courts office.
Wessels will make both appearances in Yankton County. The tickets on the new charges had not yet been filed.
After escaping custody during last week’s transport, Wessels was believed to have ditched the Turner County patrol car and to have stolen two other vehicles while traveling in South Dakota and Minnesota. The second stolen vehicle was found in southwestern Minnesota.
The Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force successfully apprehended Wessels around 6:30 p.m. Friday, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page. Wessels was taken into custody without incident in the 500 block of West Fourth St. of Yankton.
Brandt couldn’t provide many details because of the ongoing investigation into the case. Wessels was not alone when he was arrested, Brandt said, but the YPD commander couldn’t release the number of other people or any details on them.
Brandt also confirmed the Turner County deputy transporting the prisoner was the person kidnapped. However, he couldn’t release details about the manhunt and how the fugitive was tracked to Yankton.
“The Yankton Police Department detectives received some information that (authorities) were due to start the investigation in the Yankton area, which led us to the capture,” Brandt said. “As the Lincoln County sheriff’s office said (on Facebook), this was a combined effort of all the agencies.”
The combined effort included the Sioux Falls Area Fugitive Task Force, consisting of U.S. Marshals, Lincoln County deputies and Minnehaha County deputies; the Yankton Police Department and SWAT team, Yankton County Sheriff, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), and the South Dakota Highway Patrol and SWAT team.
On Friday night, a social media post from a member of the public showed a large number of authorities and vehicles in the vicinity of the former Casey’s convenience store on West Fourth Street. The area matched the arrest site listed on the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook page.
The combined efforts of the U.S. Marshals and other agencies provided a key role in Wessels’ apprehension, Brandt said. “We all provided the manpower, along with a good police investigation and tactics to get (the fugitive) in custody,” he said.
Wessels surrendered without resistance, Brandt said. The YPD commander credited the element of surprise and the large show of officers and force as giving law enforcement the upper hand.
The media and public played a crucial role in disseminating and providing information that led to Wessels’ arrest, Brandt said.
“Law enforcement can’t be everywhere,” he said. “We depend a great deal on the public for information.”
The Turner County deputy who was transporting the prisoner was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital for the treatment of injuries. The deputy was released and was recovering at home from the injuries, the Turner County sheriff’s office told the Press & Dakotan.
